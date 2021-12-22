PORT WASHINGTON - An Ozaukee County court found the Grafton man accused of placing hundreds of nails in roadways around Ozaukee County last year not guilty by reason of mental defect last week.
Ozaukee County Judge Steven Cain ruled Theodore Drazovic should be committed to the Department of Health Services with conditional release, online court records show, ordering the DHS to come up with a plan to monitor him. A hearing on that matter was set for Jan. 19.
Drazovic, 28, had pleaded no contest to the charges and the court found that he committed the crime. B an examination by a court-appointed psychiatrist found that Drazovic is not guilty because of his emotional state, according to online records.
Drazovic is linked to dozens of instances where nails and screws were found strewn across roadways in Mequon, Grafton and Cedarburg.
Nineteen different instances in Mequon alone are detailed in the complaint. In one case in september 2020, 182 1 3/4-inch roofing nails were scattered between Oriole Lane and Riverland Drive. In another, 128 finishing nails were found Sept. 13, 2020, on Buntrock Avenue, just east of the Mequon Police Department.
The Grafton Police Department took some 50 reports of tires damaged by nails. Police noted that roofing nails and construction nails and screws were reported scattered across several major roadways, side roads, in a park and in the entrance ways of apartment complexes and businesses.
Drazovic later admitted during an interview with law enforcement that he was the source of the nails in the roadways, according to the criminal complaint against him. He stated that it was not his intent to damage other people’s cars, but rather he believed that people were following him and that he would throw these nails out of his car when he felt threatened by them, according to the complaint.
Drazovic's attorney, Brian Herro, could not be reached for comment.