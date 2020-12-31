GRAFTON - A Grafton pharmacist is being held in the Ozaukee County Jail for tampering with and destroying 57 vials containing about 570 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, according to the Grafton Police Department.
The announcement of the arrest came about an hour after an Aurora Medical Center press conference in which it was revealed the man had intentionally left vials of the vaccine, which must be refrigerated, out of cold storage twice.
Aurora Health Care Medical Group President Dr. Jeff Bahr told reporters that an investigation found that shots were given to 57 employees -- a number coincidental to how many vials were left out -- thinking that the Dec. 26 unrefrigerated batch was still within the window of safety to administer to people.
However, a deeper investigation found that the employee had left the drugs out overnight on Dec. 24 into Dec. 25, longer than the 12 hours that they are allowed to be unrefrigerated.
An estimated 570 doses had to be discarded because of the pharmacist’s actions.
The Grafton Police Department, in a statement on its Facebook page, said that they are recommending charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, adulterating a prescription and criminal damage to property, all felonies, against the Grafton resident.
“Grafton detectives indicate that the individual knew the spoiled vaccinations would be useless and that people who received the vaccinations would think they had been vaccinated against the virus when in fact they were not,” according to the police department press release.
The medications were valued at between $8,000 and $11,000.
The employee has been fired. Bahr said that they have still not made any judgments about a motive.
Bahr said the hospital is working closely with Moderna and, at this time, there is no evidence that the vaccine poses any harm other than being less effective.
All 57 employees have been notified. Bahr said this is a case of a “bad actor” and not a problem with the process itself.
Bahr assured the public that the vaccine is safe and effective and is the way out of this pandemic.