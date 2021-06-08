MILWAUKEE — The former Grafton pharmacist who pleaded guilty to tampering with the COVID-19 vaccine was sentenced in federal court Tuesday morning to three years in federal prison and three years of supervision.
Steven Brandenburg pleaded guilty in February to two counts of tampering with a consumer product.
According to court documents, Brandenburg admitted in an email confession that he intentionally removed a box of 57 vials of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from a refrigerator on two separate occasions while he was a pharmacist at the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton — once on Dec. 24 and once on Dec. 25, for a total of 12 hours. It was initially believed that the vaccine loses its efficacy if left unrefrigerated for 12 hours.
The doses were enough for 570 shots and vaccines from those vials were given to 57 health care workers.
Brandenburg has since been fired from the hospital and his pharmacist’s license has been suspended.