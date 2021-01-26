Grafton pharmacist pleads guilty to two new federal charges

MILWAUKEE — The Grafton pharmacist accused of purposefully attempting to ruin 570 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has signed a plea agreement acknowledging that he was guilty of attempting to render hundreds of doses of COVID-19 vaccine ineffective.
Steven R. Brandenburg, 46, is charged with two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products, with reckless disregard for the risk that another person will be placed in danger of death or bodily injury. Brandenburg has agreed to plead guilty to the charges, which each carry a maximum sentence of ten years’ imprisonment. The news was announced Tuesday afternoon by United States Attorney Matthew D. Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.
“Distributing the COVID-19 vaccine is critical to overcoming this pandemic, which continues to end lives and upend our economy,” said Krueger in a statement. “As these charges show, the Justice Department will pursue anyone — and especially any medical professional — who tampers with the vaccine.”
According to a criminal complaint, Brandenburg admitted in an email confession that he intentionally removed the box of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from a refrigerator on two separate occasions, once on Dec. 24 and once on Dec. 25.
He stated he had done so “because everything he has researched had led him to believe that the vaccine was unsafe for people and altered their DNA,” the complaint said.
“I’m grateful for the hard work and dedication of all the law enforcement officers, and the prosecutors from the federal government, that was necessary to bring an appropriate level of prosecution and punishment to this case,” said Adam Gerol, Ozaukee County district attorney. “Unfortunately, the facts of this incident simply didn’t fit a charge provided for by Wisconsin law that carried a sufficient measure of punishment. Hopefully, what transpired here will emphasize the need to expand the scope of our existing statutes should anything like this happen again.”
Brandenburg had also been charged in Ozaukee County with a misdemeanor count of attempted felony criminal damage to property, as there is currently no evidence that his actions actually destroyed the vaccine.