GRAFTON — The former Grafton pharmacist who pleaded guilty to tampering with the COVID-19 vaccine will be sentenced in federal court Tuesday.
Steven Brandenburg, 46, faces up to 20 years in federal prison, though the assistant U.S. attorney’s sentencing recommendation has been sealed, according to federal court records. Brandenburg’s attorney, Jason Baltz of Mequon, also declined to comment on the sentence he will request for Brandenburg.
Brandenburg pleaded guilty in February to two counts of tampering with a consumer product.
According to court documents, Brandenburg admitted in an email confession that he intentionally removed a box of 57 vials of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from a refrigerator on two separate occasions while he was a pharmacist at the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton — once on Dec. 24 and once on Dec. 25, for a total of 12 hours. It was initially believed that the vaccine loses its efficacy if left unrefrigerated for 12 hours.
The doses were enough for 570 shots and vaccines from those vials were given to 57 health care workers.
Brandenburg has since been fired from the hospital and his pharmacist’s license has been suspended.
In two victim impact statements filed with the federal court, several fellow Advocate Aurora Grafton employees who used to work with Brandenburg said they are scared and have been emotionally affected by their interactions with him.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Knight revealed in February that Brandenburg also allegedly manipulated the annual flu vaccine required of Aurora employees by putting saline in the vial meant for himself. Knight said Brandenburg gave the fake flu vaccine to a nurse who was charged with administering it to him.
He was also charged in Ozaukee County Circuit Court with a misdemeanor for attempted felony criminal damage to property. The misdemeanor is based on a statement from Moderna that the vaccine is still effective when left unchilled for up to 24 hours.
Brandenburg has been out on bond, staying at his parents’ Milwaukee home since February.