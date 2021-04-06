WAUKESHA — Incumbent Appeals Court District II Judge Jeff Davis lost his seat to challenger Judge Shelley Grogan Tuesday.
Davis was appointed to serve on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals Division II in 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers. He’s served in the position for about a year and a half since.
Grogan said she feels the court should have constitutional conservatives and touted her experience serving as a clerk on both the appeals court and the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
While campaigning, Davis emphasized the importance of an independent judiciary and apply the law without personal bias or bias towards political organizations.
With 93% of precincts reporting, Grogan had won 144,103 votes or 56.4% to Davis’ 111,619 or 43.7%.
