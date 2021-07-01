Gun club’s prospective owner presents proposal

DELAFIELD — A storied, controversial site that has been dormant for more than a decade could soon be resurrected with a similar premise under a new ownership plan. Brian Dorow, whose resume includes service in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and nearly 14 years as dean of criminal justice, homeland security and counter-terrorism at Waukesha County Technical College, went before the Delafield Plan Commission on Wednesday and shared his visions for the Hartland Sportsmen’s Club, 701 Maple Ave.
Dorow recently told The Freeman he is interested in purchasing the 35-acre gun club complex near Maple Avenue and Interstate 94 and has proposed a series of modifications from the previous iteration, which closed in 2010 when the city revoked its permit.
Dorow repeatedly stated his goal is to be transparent and collaborative if and when his vision for the property comes to fruition. He indicated his purchase of the property is contingent on receiving approvals.
In his presentation, Dorow said he is aware of the sensitivity surrounding the site. The gun club’s revocation more than a decade ago stemmed from an incident involving a 37-year-old pregnant woman, who was grazed by a stray, spent bullet from the firing range as she was dining at the nearby Delafield Brewhaus restaurant.
“I will work with the community. My word is my word,” Dorow said. “My reputation, and my family’s reputation, is important to me. I’m not going to do anything to taint my reputation.”
The city has been in a legal tussle over the property since the grazing incident. Last year, the Waukesha County Circuit Court settled the matter, requiring the city issue a new permit, as long as a series of conditions are met.
The bulk of Dorow’s plans call for indoor operations, though his proposal does have an outdoor component that he said would be capped at 12 hours per week, with each block lasting no longer than 3 hours.
“I will work with the community directly to set those hours,” Dorow said.
Commissioners pressed Dorow on the reason he wants to have a firing range outdoors.
“There aren’t many of them around,” he said. “I think it’s an appeal to users to have that activity. I would like to explore it.”
Four of the existing outdoor ranges, he said, will be closed if his plans come to fruition. His proposal calls for two concrete enclosed firing ranges — one about 75 feet long for handguns, the other about 300 feet for rifles.
No formal action was taken at Wednesday’s meeting since Dorow’s presentation was only conceptual. But several panelists did offer feedback.
Commissioner Laura Schult said she believed a field trip to the site would be necessary before the appointed body would take any action.
“I would like members to visit the club, walk the land,” she said.
Because there is an active permit for the site, Alderman Tim Aicher, who serves on the Plan Commission, said he believes the proposal should continue working its way through the review process.
“I do see an opportunity here for an improvement,” Aicher said. Speaking to Dorow, he said, “I appreciate your willingness to show some flexibility.”