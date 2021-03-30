Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County names new CEO

WAUKESHA — Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County announced Melissa Songco has been named as the new CEO by the Board of Directors, effective April 12.
According to a press release from Habitat Waukesha, Songco will be responsible for continuing Habitat Waukesha’s mission – seeking to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope – and working toward the organization’s vision to live in a world where everyone has a decent place to live.
Songco, who has nearly a decade of prior Habitat work experience, has also held leadership roles at some of the region’s largest nonprofit organizations, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and Junior Achievement of Wisconsin. She will replace outgoing CEO Michael Crowley.
“We are delighted to welcome Melissa Songco to lead our affiliate,” said Aaron Melnarik, president of the Board for Habitat Waukesha. “Melissa has demonstrated a track record as a successful nonprofit leader. Her enthusiasm for the mission of Habitat and expertise in philanthropy and community development will help us grow to serve more families in the years to come.”
Melnarik thanked acting CEO Sara Clark, who will continue as the director of operations for the affiliate.
“We are really excited to see what Melissa, Sara, and the rest of the Habitat team will accomplish together,” Melnarik said. “In addition, I want to express my gratitude to the Board of Directors who worked tirelessly to find a CEO as qualified as Melissa.”
Songco said she is thrilled to come back home to Habitat for Humanity.
“The mission and ministry of affordable housing is more important now than ever and is deeply rooted in who I am,” she said. “Working with staff, volunteers, stakeholders and partner families will be my greatest honor.”
Songco first worked with Habitat for Humanity in 2003 as a volunteer, traveling to Zambia on the first of many global village trips. Songco later served as the development director at the Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity for six years. Despite the economic housing recession, she led Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity in raising its highest amount of private and public funds ever.
Most recently, Songco served as the senior director of development and stewardship for the Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Southeast Wisconsin Region, where she led philanthropy, marketing and public relations. Songco was instrumental in helping JA navigate the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am excited to serve the Waukesha County community and help make a great organization even greater,” said Songco. “I am grateful to Sara Clark and look forward to working with her and the staff on the upcoming Women Build, the development of a home repair program, and other important initiatives.”
The Women Build is a month-long event which empowers women of all ages, backgrounds and industries to come together to develop and expand the skills of women while building a home for a local family.
Habitat Waukesha is currently seeking sponsors for the project.
Songco earned her undergraduate degree in Social Welfare & Justice from Marquette University and earned a master’s degree in Urban Studies and Nonprofit Management from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She is married to Dr. David Songco, a psychologist, and they live in Milwaukee with their two daughters, Daphne, age 5, and Ruby, age 2.