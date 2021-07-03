WAUKESHA — Providing affordable housing to low-income families has become a bit challenging due to COVID-19 pandemic hurdles. But the nonprofit organization Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County and affiliates throughout the country are working through those challenges to continue their mission.
Material costs, issues with the supply chain, the search for contractors and impacts on homeowners are a few of the main hurdles Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County has been experiencing.
Melissa Songco, CEO of the organization’s Waukesha County affiliate, said the most dramatic increase in material costs have been for lumber.
“For us, historically, for a new home that we’re building it’s about $25,000 for lumber for the whole house,” she said. “For the houses that we’re building on Grandview (the price tag) has more than doubled, so $50,000 price tag just for the lumber alone.”
Songco said they’ve been waiting to purchase their lumber package for their second home on Grandview Boulevard.
Supply chain issues have also created longer wait times and increased prices for products the nonprofit needs. Songco said the organization had to pause construction because they couldn’t get windows, doors, appliances and more.
“Even some of the products that we get from Habitat International have changed because of the supply chain issues on their end,” she said.
Another issue is finding available subcontractors who do about 20% of the work on the homes that Habitat volunteers are either uncomfortable performing or are unqualified to do.
“Because (our contractors are) nice and they really value the Habitat mission, they have squeezed us in, but that is pretty dramatic to really have to ask for a favor when they’re very busy,” Songco said.
Homeowners
Habitat homeowners are not immune to the impacts either. New homeowners are seeing new appraised values of Habitat homes.
“Waukesha County is an expensive place to live anyways, even in a down economy, so with the appraised values that are coming back at us, really Habitat ends up taking the burden of those increased appraisals and absorbing those costs,” Songco said. “We are required and we only will sell a home to a family at 30% of their income — so what we find (is that for) this home that we’re going to close on soon and the ones that we’re looking at building on Grandview ... our families are going to have to take on a significant second mortgage.”
Songco said demand and interest for Habitat homes have increased under the current market, with more approved families waiting for homes than the organization typically has.
“We have been able to help our families qualify for (Waukesha County’s) homeowner assistance program where they can apply and get dollars to pay their mortgage,” Songco said. “So we have helped say, two or three families that have been impacted by COVID financially that have been able to apply for that funding and ultimately help them become current on their mortgage.”
Development
Habitat Waukesha is nearing completion of the home at 1116 White Rock Avenue, Waukesha. Development is in the early stages for one of two developments on Grandview.
Songco told The Freeman that the organization is planning for a “White Rock Development,” which will be three duplexes and six units across from the homes on White Rock Avenue. The property was obtained by Habitat several years ago.
The homes will be tucked behind residences down a private driveway. They hope to break ground before the first frost or by spring, Songco said.
While the organization has “saints” or their regular construction crews working in a “COVID bubble,” Songco said the organization will be welcoming back all volunteers on July 6 due to increased COVID-19 vaccinations.
Habitat Waukesha is also hiring construction staff members.
“Given how competitive the market is with how busy the industry is and things like that, we’ve had trouble finding folks who want to work for a nonprofit with a nonprofit salary — maybe somebody who’s looking for a new chapter in their life and wants to give back to the community, we’re definitely looking for folks to join our construction team,” Songco said.
Songco also encourages the public to shop at the Waukesha Habitat for Humanity Restore, as funds go back to the nonprofit to continue their mission.
For more information on Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County, visit habitatwaukesha.org.