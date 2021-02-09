HARTFORD — Area firefighters early Saturday morning had to fight subzero temperatures as well as a raging hangar fire at the Hartford Municipal Airport.
Hartford Fire and Rescue Chief Paul Stephans said his department was dispatched at about 12:30 a.m. to the fire that destroyed the hangar and contents, which included three airplanes. Stephans said when crews arrived the unoccupied building was fully engulfed. Personnel battled the fire and extreme cold conditions until about 4:30 a.m. Stephans said damage was estimated at $250,000.
There were no injuries and the cause is still under investigation, but Stephans said “it does not appear the cause is of a suspicious nature.”
Airport Manager and Department of Public Works Director Darryl Kranz said the hangar was leased to Glen Paringer.
“This will not impact operations of the airport at all,” Kranz said. “It was away from where airport operations are conducted.”
Kranz also commended the firefighters and emergency crews that responded to the blaze.
“They arrived there quickly and were able to hose down the adjacent hangars enough to keep them cool so they did not also catch fire. There was no damage to any of the other nearby structures because of the work of the firefighters.”
Kranz said he knows of only one other previous fire at the airport.
“The other one took place a while ago near the fuel pumps and it was only the plane that was damaged then,” Kranz said. “We were very lucky in this situation because of the way firefighters and the emergency crews dealt with it.”
Kranz said the conditions were difficult for firefighters and anyone else on the scene.
“As soon as they sprayed water on the fire it would run off and freeze because it was way below zero at the time,” Kranz said. “The freezing water made it very difficult for people to keep their footing.”
The Hartford Department of Public Works also responded to spread sand on the ice-covered areas. Stephans said airport officials do not want salt spread in their area, because its corrosive nature can be harmful to airplanes and equipment. He said salt and sand were spread, however, on some of the roads and streets used to reach the fire scene.
“We had to haul water from a fire hydrant in the area and of course when that is done some water is spilled and it immediately froze on the ground and on the road, so we had to have salt and sand on that,” Stephans said.
Due to the severe cold, he said, the Hartford Community Response team came and set up an area in a nearby hangar where firefighters could get some warm coffee and sandwiches and warm up at various times.
“Because of the water and freezing temperatures we also have extra equipment and firefighter gear on the trucks so the crews can put on fresh gear that wasn’t frozen,” Stephans said. “Fighting fires in such severe cold provides us with a multitude of problems.”
He said the city’s Department of Public Works also provided a payloader so some of the metal sections of the building that had collapsed could be pushed and moved to allow firefighters to locate and extinguish hidden hot spots to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.
The Hartford Fire and Rescue Department was assisted by the Hartford Police Department, Hartford Electric and the Hartford Department of Public Works, Lifestar EMS, the Slinger, St. Lawrence, Allenton, Neosho, Iron Ridge, Ashippun, Richfield, and Germantown Fire departments, We Energies and the Hartford Community Response Team.