Hartford Culver’s deemed a total loss following Saturday morning fire

HARTFORD — The Culver’s location at 1570 E. Sumner St. was determined to be a total loss following a fire that broke out Saturday morning, Hartford Fire & Rescue Chief Paul Stephans told the Daily News.
According to a press release, Hartford Fire and Rescue was dispatched just before 6 a.m. to Culver’s for an alarm of fire.
The first arriving units on scene discovered an active fire inside the restaurant and upgraded the alarm to a 1st Alarm.
The Hartford Fire and Rescue Department was assisted by the Slinger Fire Department, St. Lawrence Fire Company, Jackson Fire Department, Neosho Fire Department and Rescue, Richfield Volunteer Fire Company and Lifestar EMS.
The fire was brought under control in less than an hour, but the building and its contents are a total loss. No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Washington County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Fire and Rescue Department.