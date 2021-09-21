HARTFORD — The cause of the fire at the Culver’s in Hartford is still undetermined, as the fire department continues to work on the building and investigate.
Hartford Fire & Rescue was dispatched to Culver’s, 1570 E. Sumner St., just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 11. While no one was injured in the fire and it was brought under control in under one hour, the building was deemed a total loss.
“The cause is being very actively investigated,” Fire Chief Paul Stephans said.
Stephans said that investigating a fire in such instances is very complex. Hartford Fire & Rescue has to secure the building, ensuring it is completely safe for people to enter and work in. Only then can work begin to move things around, check appliances and investigate various potential causes.
“It’s just a lengthy process,” he said. According to information released last week, the fire is being investigated by Hartford Fire & Rescue along with the Hartford Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
During the fire, Hartford Fire received assistance from the Slinger Fire Department, St. Lawrence Fire Company, Jackson Fire Department, Neosho Fire Department and Rescue, Richfield Volunteer Fire Company and Lifestar EMS.