Hartford prepares for Lights and Sounds of Christmas

HARTFORD — The Hartford Chamber of Commerce is prepping for the annual Christmas parade, as the holiday event is set for Saturday, Nov. 13.
The theme of this year’s parade is the Lights and Sounds of Christmas. The parade will kick off at 3 p.m. on Nov. 13 near the corner of North Main Street and High Street; from there it will travel south to South Main Street and end by Lincoln Elementary School.
Gabby Wisth, of the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, said that the theme for the parade can be taken as literally or as figuratively as participants wish — the more variety the parade has, the more entertaining it will be for viewers.
The Chamber of Commerce is taking sign-ups for the parade. They welcome religious floats as well as themed entries, musical and marching entries from local groups, organizations, businesses or individuals.
“Even people from outside the community are welcome,” Wisth said, noting that in previous years there have been parade participants from other towns and communities.
There is no charge to be in the parade.
“But we always take donations, for those wanting to help put on the parade,” Wisth said.
Those seeking to sign up or learn more can contact the chamber at 262-673-7002 or info@hartfordchamber.org. Signup can be completed online by following the signup link on the Facebook event page, listed as Hartford Christmas Parade — Lights and Sounds of Christmas.
The same weekend, Hartford will also be holding Santa in the Caboose, where children and families can visit Santa Claus while he sits in Steam Locamotive 1003. Santa in the Caboose runs from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. before the parade that Saturday.
That same weekend, on both Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13, will by the Hartford Business Holiday Open House. Wisth said many Hartford businesses participate in the open house event, running specials for the weekend; information on businesses and their events are available through each business.