HARTFORD — On Wednesday, July 14, the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding the Maxwell Street Day event throughout the city from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
“Come and enjoy the city-wide Maxwell Street Day,” Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Doreen Buntrock said. “Enjoy all the wonderful businesses and vendors throughout Hartford.”
There will be three main hubs including downtown Main Street, Schubert’s Theatre, and Sawyer Park. Activities will be available all day at Sawyer Park, food vendors will be at Schubert’s Theatre, and local stores will be open for shopping throughout Main Street in downtown.
The activities at Sawyer Park include Yoga in the Park with Heather Sharp at 10 a.m., Meet a Hot Air Balloon pilot from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and live music will be performed by The Doice Duo from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
“There will also be wine served all day with Michael Lo Duca of Lo Duca,” Buntrock said. “They will educate you on their wine company.”
This Wine on the Hill event will start at 10 a.m. Food vendors at Schubert’s Theatre will feature BBQ Co. Grill & Catering, Perez Produce, Schwendi’s Homegrown Veggies, Herther’s Homegrown Produce, Critter’s Produce & Pumpkins, Steger Century Farm, and Homemade Natural Products.
Maxwell Street Day is located at 33 North Main Street. For more information, visit online at
https://hartfordchamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/maxwell-street-day-6228.