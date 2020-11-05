HARTFORD — Officials of the Hartford Joint 1 School District announced Wednesday afternoon that the district will go to all-virtual instruction starting Monday through Nov. 29.
A letter from District Superintendent Mark Smits was sent home Wednesday with each student to their parents. Smits said the district has been heavily hit with recent cases of the coronavirus, which is forcing the switch to the all-virtual system.
“As a result of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), our District has been inundated with absences from staff and students. As of Nov. 3, our District has had 36 positive cases and 389 of our students and staff have been quarantined already this school year,” Smits said. “Our district currently has 38 staff members who are either on medical leave, have a positive case of COVID-19, or are working remotely due to direct contact exposures.”
Smits said the number of positive cases among staff continues increasing significantly.
“Our district had one positive staff case in September, 11 positive cases in October, 14 positive cases in the first three days of November, and another 9 pending cases today,” Smits said. “We feel it is imperative to get our staff healthy, so that we can provide safe face to face learning. Please understand, we do not have enough staff or substitutes to keep our schools open at this time.”
Smits said after consulting the Washington-Ozaukee Health Department, the decision was made to temporarily move all students to at-home virtual learning from Monday through Nov. 29, 2020. The Hartford Jt. 1 School District will return to face-to-face school and hybrid instructional models on Monday, Nov. 30.
Smits said as a reminder there is no school on the following days:
■ Friday, Nov. 20: Staff professional development day
■ Wednesday, Nov. 25: Staff professional development day
■ Thursday, Nov. 26: Thanksgiving break
■ Friday, Nov. 27: Thanksgiving break
Smits said as with all of their work, student and staff safety is the district’s highest priority.
“The decision to temporarily close the district was not made lightly; this is a necessary measure to prevent further spread of COVID-19 among students and staff,” Smits said. “We believe this is the right step to take for the health and safety of our families, employees, and the community at large.”
Instructional model status with the temporary closure:
■ Face-to-Face students will receive real-time virtual instruction from their teachers.
■ Hybrid students will receive real-time virtual instruction from their teachers.
■ Synchronous virtual students will continue to receive real-time instruction from their teachers.
■ Asynchronous students will continue to engage in self-paced virtual learning.
For up-to-date information on the Hartford Joint 1 District COVID-19 data, the public can visit the dashboard at https://www.hjt1.org/parents/extended-school-closure-information-covid-19.