Hartford to kick off Christmas parade, festivities this Saturday

HARTFORD — The entire city will be getting into the holiday spirit this weekend as a full slate of holiday events is planned for Saturday.
The Hartford Chamber of Commerce will present the Lights and Sounds of Christmas on Saturday, Nov. 13 in downtown Hartford.
After a year-long break due to the pandemic, all of the city’s holiday traditions are back.
First, in the morning, join the Hartford Lions for the annual Pancake Breakfast served in the Hartford Union High School Commons starting at 7:30 a.m.
There will be custom crafts and gifts offered during the Hartford Women’s Club’s Craft Exposition, also happening at HUHS.
Then, make your way to downtown and take in all the deals at the Hartford Business Holiday Open House, which actually starts on Friday and lasts through Saturday at participating businesses.
Next, stay around downtown to see Santa as he once again commemorates the start of the holiday season on a steam locomotive parked on the tracks downtown next to Downtown Liquor. Santa will be there to accept letters and take photos from inside the locomotive’s caboose.
Then, at 3 p.m., the annual Chamber Christmas Parade will take off down Main Street, starting on North Main Street near Washington Heights.
Guests can also take in the holiday lights along the Rubicon River Trail downtown, which will take them around the millpond, courtesy of Volunteers for a Beautiful Hartford.