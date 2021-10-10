Hartford transitioning to new garbage and recycling company

HARTFORD — The city, like several other communities throughout southeastern Wisconsin, is moving on from its Waste Management contract and will be working with GFL Environmental Services of Horicon beginning Nov. 1 for garbage and recycling services.
GFL will be providing garbage services to all single through three-family dwellings and recycling services to all single through four-family dwellings.
GFL will be providing their own garbage and recycling carts to the residences that fall into the aforementioned categories.
The new carts will be delivered sometime between Oct. 18 and Oct. 29.
Everyone will be receiving 95-gallon carts only. Residents are asked to not use the GFL carts until Nov. 1.
On Jan. 1, some 65-gallon carts may be available, depending on the supply of GFL.
Starting Nov. 1, residents should only use their GFL containers. GFL employees will not pick up garbage and recycling in the old Veolia, Advanced Disposal or Waste Management containers.
After Nov. 1, residents should put all of their old carts out by the curb so they can be picked up by Waste Management. All carts must be empty or they will not be picked up.
If you are out of town or unavailable during cart delivery, plan on making arrangements with someone to bring in your new carts and to place your old carts out for pick up.
After Dec. 1, if you need an extra garbage or recycling cart you can call GFL Customer Service at 920-387-0987. Charges for additional services are billed, at the city rate, directly to residents.
For questions, call 262-673-8261 or 262-673-8225.