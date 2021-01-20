HARTFORD — When Miles DornBrook needed a kidney, his wife, Sara DornBrook, said she “didn’t think anything of it.” Earlier this month, she donated one of her kidneys to her husband.
Miles DornBrook was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease at the age of 23 after developing high blood pressure. His mother and grandmother both have the disease, which has a 50-percent chance of being inherited.
“What it is is your kidneys develop cysts outside and inside, and then it eventually decreases the function of your kidney,” he said. Over time, the cysts take over and enlarge the kidneys.
The disease does not have a cure, so treatment includes monitoring blood pressure, receiving a transplant and undergoing dialysis.
When he was first diagnosed, he was told it would not affect him until he was in his late 40s. However, Miles DornBrook, now 38, began to see his kidney functioning decrease. In the past year, the functioning dropped from 30 percent to 20 percent, and then to 10 percent mid-summer. His kidneys increased to the size of two footballs.
He was admitted to the hospital at the end of April with pain.
“I was at a loss of blood due to internal bleeding,” he said. “That’s when they got the ball rolling.”
His wife always knew she would be a good candidate to donate a kidney to her husband. She has Type O positive blood, which allows her to donate to anybody.
“I just assumed I would be the donor. We talked about this for a good 15 years,” she said.
After passing two tests, her donation was approved.
The two underwent surgery on Jan. 6 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee after the date was postponed due to Miles DornBrook needing his gallbladder removed. He received dialysis in the days prior to ensure he would be stable enough for surgery.
They are currently recovering at home with their children and nephew.
Miles DornBrook has been going to appointments three times per week and is expecting to be on daily medications for the rest of his life. He is adjusting to new medications to prevent his body from rejecting the kidney and adjusting to his lifestyle change.
Sara DornBrook describes her recovery process as “pretty easy.” She was released the day after surgery.
“I guess when he was coming home, I was nervous, but he’s doing awesome,” she said.
Throughout the donation process, the couple has been pleasantly surprised with the support they have received from those online and in-person.
“It’s crazy how many people have reached out to me about being a donor,” she said. She is part of polycystic kidney disease groups on Facebook, where she can connect with others in a similar situation.
She also found it was a lot more common than most people think for a spouse or significant other to donate a kidney to their partner.
The couple’s neighbors have also coordinated a meal train for their family, allowing them to go weeks without needing to worry about cooking.
“We’ve had a lot of support from the community and friends. It’s a blessing to have all that support,” said Sara DornBrook.