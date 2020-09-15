HARTFORD — People who are passionate about Halloween often spend a good chunk of the year thinking — and even planning for — the spooky celebration. How festivities will look next month is already shifting, however, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Hartford Community Service Inc., the creators of the popular Terror on Rural Street haunted house, announced via a Facebook post that this year’s haunted house isn’t happening.
“With the utmost concern for the health, wellness and safety of our valued guests and staff, along with the local community, we have made the very difficult decision to close our Haunted House this 2020 season,” reads the post. “We look forward to reopen for the 2021 season with a brand new house, as we will be redesigning and taking time to create new scares.”
According to their website, Terror on Rural Street is one of the highest-rated haunted houses in Wisconsin. The haunted house features 17 rooms with high-tech effects and over 30 costumed actors.
The Terror on Rural Street annual haunted house is a nonprofit organization that started in 1998.
“What the organizers didn’t plan on was that their efforts would draw the attention of actual spirits that haunt the old Libby’s Canning Factory that Terror on Rural Street calls home,” according to the website. “It wasn’t long after construction started on the new haunted attraction that strange and unusual events started to befall the workers. It is not uncommon to be walking down the halls of the building and hear footsteps following behind you only to turn around and no one be there.”
The best known spirit is that of a little girl that was killed in an accident when the canning factory was still active.
Hartford Community Service Inc. will share the most up-to-date information on both their website social media platforms regarding next year’s event.
Like their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/terroronruralstreet/ or visit www.terroronruralstreet.com/ to stay informed.