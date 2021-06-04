Hartland administrator submits resignation letter

According to an agenda for a special Village Board meeting, trustees were slated to gather in closed session on Thursday evening to “consider and discuss the resignation received from the Village Administrator, and to reconvene into open session pursuant to §19.85(2) for the purpose of considering any action as may be necessary and appropriate.”
While the village typically live-streams its meetings via YouTube, Thursday’s meeting was not streamed on the platform. But Village President Jeff Pfannerstill was able to confirm at 10 p.m. on Thursday that the body had indeed met: “We did go into closed session, and we did come out into open session to confirm what was discussed in closed session, and that was the acceptance of Tim Rhode’s resignation.”
“I am sure other communities will be excited to have Tim Rhode will as their administrator,” Pfannerstill continued, adding that Village Finance Director Ryan Bailey would be issuing a press release on the matter.
Rhode came to the village in January of last year, after four years as the town administrator in Cedarburg.
Prior to his time in Cedarburg, he was the city administrator in St. Francis for five years. He was also village administrator in Butler for five years and city administrator in Monticello for two years.
Speaking to The Freeman in early 2020, Rhode said he would miss the Cedarburg town staff and board but was ready for the chance to serve a bigger community like Hartland.
“At this point in my career, I’m ready for a great opportunity like Hartland,” Rhode said. “I think the community, Hartland, just has so many good things going for it. [There’s] obviously a lot of things on the table right now as well, so I’m looking forward to rolling my sleeves up and working on those projects.”