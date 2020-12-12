WEST BEND — St. James Episcopal Church, 148 South 8th Avenue, announced Friday that the Harvest House program, a free Saturday meal for any community member, will close permanently after 28 years.
The program was put on hold in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the Vestry and Priest in Charge Mother Maureen Martin concluded that there is “not a path to safely reopen Harvest House,” St. James said in a statement. The facility is not designed for the safety guidelines while serving that many people.
Twenty-eight years ago, three church members put on a Thanksgiving meal for anyone hungry in the community the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and continued the program after having a good turnout.
“I think a big part of the success of the Harvest House was the involvement of the whole community, and it was an ecumenical effort — not just our denomination, but lots of denominations participated,” said Martin. Over the years, about 16 groups and parishes helped with the program.
St. James thanked all those who were part of the Harvest House.
“Without the generosity of many, our mission could not have flourished in ways that it did,” the church wrote in the statement.
“There’s a need for a safe, healthy environment to socialize in. People would be here for the Harvest Houses, not just eating, but talking and laughing and making friendships,” said Martin.
St. James said it will continue to follow the commandment of Jesus to love their neighbors and is exploring a new path to meet the needs of vulnerable people in the community.
“It is our hope that other parishes and groups find creative ways to serve and that through prayer we discern new ways to continue our ecumenical partnerships here in West Bend,” the church wrote.
St. James Cupboard
This Sunday, the Children’s Liturgy will bless the new St. James Cupboard as a way to continue to feed those in the community with no questions asked. The cupboard is located outside the lower entrance on Walnut Street.
The St. James Cupboard is based on the Free Little Library model, as people can take or leave food as they wish.
“The nice thing about it is you don’t need to have food insecurity,” said Martin. Those who otherwise need to go to the store for one food item can instead turn to the food cupboard. “If we can save people exposure to the virus, that’s our mission.”
The cupboard will also help prevent food waste by allowing community members to donate items they may not use or have multiples of.
Those who would like to donate to the cupboard can contact the church office at 262-334-4242. They ask community members to leave items that will not burst in the winter, or can withstand freezing and thawing. Items to donate include noodles or pasta, pudding or Jell-O mixes, Hamburger Helper, rice or grains, cereal and cereal bars, fruit snacks, raisins, freeze-dried items, soaps, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet tissue, facial tissue, bread, potato chips and other snack foods, hot chocolate mix, powdered milk or any other powdered drink mix.
St. James Episcopal Church is live-streaming services every Sunday at 10 a.m. on their Facebook page. There will also be live-streamed services at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 10 a.m. on Christmas Day. Lessons & Carols is scheduled for Dec. 21.