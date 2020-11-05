HAWS removes trick-or-treat pumpkin stuck on deer’s head

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Although Halloween ended Saturday, that didn’t seem to be the case for a Waukesha County deer who was walking around the Maple Avenue area by Pewaukee Lake with a trick-or-treat pumpkin basket stuck on his head.
The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County managed to capture the deer Tuesday in the Pewaukee/Delafield area near Maple Avenue and remove the basket before setting him free again — the outcome they were hoping for.
The task, however, wasn’t easy — capturing the agile deer was a four-day process for HAWS.
HAWS Field Services Manager Andres Garcia said they first received a call about the deer on Halloween.
“Once we were on site the people in the neighborhood said that they have seen that deer since Friday or even the Thursday before with the pumpkin on his face,” Garcia said.
Anytime people approached the deer, he bolted away. On Saturday, HAWS attempted to approach the deer, but were unsuccessful. They ultimately told the neighborhood to contact HAWS when they see the deer resting.
“It’s just one of those trick-or-treat baskets, it was plastic,” Garcia said. “Basically it was like a muzzle, it covered his mouth but he could still see, like his eyes were still out, and the handle actually had got caught behind his (antlers).”
Garcia said the deer probably wasn’t getting much food, and he couldn’t see the deer getting much water unless it had already rained and there was water in the container when he picked it up. Despite this, Garcia said the deer was healthy and very fast.
On Tuesday, Garcia said they came across the deer lying in someone’s yard with the assistance of neighbors.
“They were able to get close enough to dart him, and when he was feeling the drugs, they were able to take a giant net ... so they netted him to keep him in place,” Garcia said.
All the while, HAWS was mindful of the deer’s legs, making sure not to injure the animal. They then quickly released the deer back into nature.
“Someone from HAWS went out at least a couple times a day from Saturday to Tuesday, so it’s something that our staff put a decent amount of time and effort into,” Garcia said. “With the help of all the residents there, that was the reason why it was done.”