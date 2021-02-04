WAUKESHA — It’s not uncommon to want to dispose of something but, other than knowing it doesn’t belong in a typical trash can, not to know exactly how to get rid of it.
When it comes to hazardous waste items like ignitable, corrosive, reactive, poisonous or toxic materials, Waukesha County operates sites to take
those off residents’ hands. Those materials are “typically things that are highly corrosive, things you would never want to just pour in your garbage or down your drain; things that need to be handled a special way,” said Waukesha County Recycling and Solid Waste Supervisor Analiese Smith.
According to the county, those sites are experiencing above average use these days. With COVID-19, they operate in a limited contact format with residents staying in their vehicles when they drive up to the sites. Smith said those utilizing the service are asked to put the materials they want disposed of in a box in their trunk. The box should be disposable as well, as it typically isn’t intended to be returned to the vehicle, with the exception of gasoline or oil containers that can be returned.
Smith said although there were some disruptions due to the pandemic last spring, services have been up and running at all sites. Waukesha Recycling and Solid Waste Coordinator Dustin Nolan said he’s actually observed more activity at the Waukesha site lately. That could be the result of residents who are spending more time at home doing house projects that require using hazardous materials, or residents finally getting around to disposing of those items now that they’re home more often.
“I think it’s a matter of cleaning out old stuff (and) also new projects,” he said, offering the necessary stain and varnish materials for a new wooden deck project as an example.
Large electronic items like television sets and computers are not considered hazardous waste; they’re categorized separately as e-waste. Smith and Nolan both said disposing such items is typically handled at the municipal level and encouraged locals to check the process for their neighborhoods.
“Different communities have different plans for electronics,” Nolan said.
Waukesha County residents can access a list of potential disposal sites for a wide variety of materials, including hazardous waste, medical, automotive and electronics, at www.waukeshacounty.gov/productdisposal.
Nolan emphasized that while Waukesha hosts one of the county’s hazardous drop-off sites on scheduled days — the other is in Menomonee Falls — certain drop-off services, like those available for lawn waste items such as leaves, are available only to city residents, not all county residents.
Smith said getting rid of hazardous materials is an expensive process, and encouraged locals to use up all hazardous material product when purchasing it, or share surplus with others who could put it to use, and think of disposal as a last resort.
“We really want people to reduce their use of these hazardous chemicals,” she said.
Nolan said those types of items should never go in the general trash or down a drain.
“It starts with making prudent choices when purchasing or planning a project,” he said on reducing use. It can also be helpful to investigate whether a less toxic alternative product may be available.
Some items, like latex paint, can actually be thrown away once dried. Smith said kitty litter and paint hardener both speed up the drying process; household cleaners are not considered hazardous either. Others, like CFL lightbulbs, can be turned in at certain businesses.
Waukesha County operates two permanent household hazardous waste dropoff sites for county residents and four special oneday collections during the spring and fall in Brookfield, Delafield, Mukwonago and Oconomowoc.
All sites are free to Waukesha County residents and proof of residency is required.
Those interested in using the services can visit www.waukeshacounty.gov/ productdisposal.