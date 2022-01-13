Healing Hearts to hold event for parade victims

WAUKESHA — More than seven weeks since the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, the Healing Hearts of Southeastern Wisconsin will be holding an event to help the victims heal next week.
The event, which will take place between 5:30 and 8 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Waukesha South High School, will give those affected by the parade the opportunity to learn new ways to cope with what they witnessed.
According to a post on Healing Heart’s website, anyone who attends the event will not only be given the chance to talk about the tragedy, but also the ability to engage with art and music to aid in the healing process.
“It’s an opportunity for adults and families to come together,” said Melissa Minkley, the executive director of the Healing Hearts of Waukesha County.
Minkley also noted that while it may seem like it’s been a long time since Nov. 2, many affected by the parade tragedy are only starting to come to terms with the event.
“The healing process is a long journey,” Minkley said.
Anyone interested in attending the free event can sign up online at https://www.healingheartswisconsin.org/wellness-for-waukesha/. Food and beverages will be provided to those who attend, and child care will be available.
If you go
What: A free event for parade victims to learn how to heal from the tragedy
Where: Waukesha South High School, 401 E Roberta Ave.
When: Jan. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
For more information: visit https://bit.ly/3K69rcv.