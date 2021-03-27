OCONOMOWOC — In 1976, Craig Schiefelbein picked up skateboarding as his lifelong hobby, never looked back and since then has tried building a skate park in Oconomowoc.
Born mostly deaf, Schiefelbein said he had surgeries to fix his ailment and a fear of impact after the surgeries prevented him from picking up traditional sports like football or basketball.
“Skateboarding was ideal for me,” he said. “It was really popular for like a couple years then it went away, but I never stopped skateboarding.”
Now, over 40 years later, Schiefelbein’s dream of building a skate park in Oconomowoc is taking shape, but he still needs help from the community to raise the remaining funds to build it.
Locally, Schiefelbein said he skateboarded in the area, sold skateboards and even gave lessons to kids.
During those lessons, Schiefelbein noticed a fellowship forming in the groups of kids he was teaching.
Schiefelbein said that not only does skateboarding get kids outside being active and social, it helps their mental health too.
“(Skateboarding) teaches tenacity to keep going until you land a trick,” Schiefelbein said. “It teaches perseverance and then there’s this fellowship of kids of all ages saying ‘nice one’ or ‘good job.’” Outside of the social benefits, Schiefelbein said skateboarding is great at improving kids’ coordination, ability to relieve stress and teaching kids to practice patience. In addition, he said studies have shown sports, including skateboarding, prevents youth crime and can increase a child’s sense of community.
Schiefelbein said he first broached the idea of a skate park in Oconomowoc in the 1980s and is happy to finally be receiving support after years of pushback.
“I’m so appreciative for the council and the leadership and the organizations that are supporting this,” Schiefelbein said. “We have had a lot of great leadership.”
Raising the funds, building the park
Closing in on 60, Schiefelbein recognizes that while it has been his passion to build a skate park in Oconomowoc, this park isn’t for him.
“It’s an important thing to note, that early on we went to kids in the community — and we’re doing it again — and asked them what we should do at the skate park and what features they would like because it’s their park,” he said.
“For me, I’m happy it’s here finally, but I’m in a new age bracket. I used to want to catch air and now my spine says don’t you dare.”
As part of his passion for helping get the skate park built, Craig and his wife Mary Schiefelbein donated $50,000 to the project.
Schiefelbein said the original fundraising goal for the skate park was to raise $200,000, but with so much support from business entities, the goal has been raised to $300,000 in order to go all out and build some of the ancillary improvements to the park.
Those would include renovating the entry path to the skate park so that it can be used by skateboarders, as well as building a pavilion to shade skaters during the summer months when it gets hot.
Schiefelbein said the goal is to get the skate park built this year, but that won’t happen unless the last third of the goal is raised.
Schiefelbein said the park is going to be a destination regardless, but with the extra money to add the additional features, it will become a regional draw.
He said those who donate more than $1,000 will have their names on a plaque at the park.
“It’s going to mean a lot to these kids who can help raise money to get their name on the plaque,” he said. “They will see their name on it and recognize what they did and when they’re grown up and are teaching their kids to skateboard, they can show their kids their name on it and tell them how they were instrumental in building it.”
Looking ahead, there will be a community engagement meeting for input on the design on April 15 at Oconomowoc High School at 6 p.m. During that meeting major supporters will be announced and recognized.
Those looking to donate can do so by donating to the “Oconomowoc Skate Park” GoFundMe at gofund.me/a86d502d. For more information and to stay up to date on the latest, visit Ocon Skates on Facebook or oconomowocskatepark.com.