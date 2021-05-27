The Moving Wall is a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., which will be on display in Waukesha’s Frame Park starting today and remaining open to the public for 24 hours per day until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
A veteran herself, Pam Dennis was happy to be asked to provide her services as a coordinator of the food that will be served this weekend. Dennis is the owner of Chef Pam’s Kitchen in downtown Waukesha, a business that offers cooking classes, and a commercial kitchen for other food-focused businesses.
Dennis will be making dinner for today’s opening ceremony at 6 p.m., as well as dinner for Sunday and Monday.
“I am a veteran and I feel this is an honor to do this for them,” Dennis said. “I know how much it means to people to be able to find their loved ones on the wall and the volunteers help them with that.”
She said people will often do rubbings of veterans’ names on the wall, which can be an emotional experience.
“I think people are just wanting to do things and to be able to get people able to help is really nice,” she said.
For 24 years, Dennis served in the military, including when she was called up to serve during Operation Enduring Freedom with a medical unit in Landstuhl, Germany, where Dennis treated wounded Marines.
Dennis isn’t the only person providing food this weekend with a connection to the military.
Jen Zenisek, a chef at Chef Pam’s Kitchen, is doing breakfast, lunch and dinner on Saturday, as well as breakfast on Monday. She and her husband are both Army veterans.
Melissa Lugo, owner of Mama Ducky’s Desserts, which rents commercial kitchen time from Dennis, is married to a retired Marine, Javier Lugo-Rios.
Lugo is donating both her time and cost of the food to The Moving Wall event, although the city of Waukesha had a small budget for food from which she could have been reimbursed.
“We have a heart for anything that has to do with military, I guess,” Lugo said, adding that when it came to getting reimbursed for her costs, she said as a military family they wanted to donate the items.
Lugo is making desserts for five dinners, or about 45 servings, as well as six dozen cookies.
“It has always been close to our heart and taking time to remember those who served and who did what most people won’t do,” Lugo said. “I am just happy to be involved in the community and get my start with my name with people, making it known that I am going to be part of the community and will be giving back.”
Other food businesses contributing food this weekend are Flyin’ V’s BBQ, owned by Mike Von der Linden. He agreed to make breakfast, lunch and dinner on Friday.
Dennis is purchasing breakfast sandwiches from Nathan Darrow, owner of Mountain Top Coffee, which will be delivered by restaurant staff to the volunteers.
Guitar for Life Cafe owners Becky and Dan Faustmann are making lunches for volunteers on Sunday and Monday.
Dennis hopes families visit The Moving Wall this weekend.
“I think giving back and recognizing people’s service is important and I think people should come with their kids and grandkids and talk about it,” she said.
If you go to The Moving Wall
The names of the men from Waukesha County communities will be read aloud each evening under the following schedule:
Opening Ceremony — today, 6 p.m.
■ Waukesha
Friday, 9 p.m.
■ Big Bend
■ Brookfield
■ Delafield
■ Dousman
■ Elm Grove
Saturday, 9 p.m.
■ Hartland
■ Menomonee Falls
■ Mukwonago
■ Muskego
■ New Berlin
Sunday, 9 p.m.
■ North Prairie
■ Oconomowoc
■ Okauchee
■ Pewaukee
■ Sussex
Closing Ceremony — Monday
■ 10 a.m. River Service — Frame Park
■ 11 a.m. Memorial Day Observance and Closing Ceremony Parking Shuttle
A free parking shuttle, courtesy of Fire Student, will operate from the Waukesha County Courthouse, 515 W. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, and from the Waukesha Transit Center, 212 E. St. Paul Ave., Waukesha to the ceremonies at Frame Park. One wheelchair bus will be available at the Waukesha County Courthouse lot and Frame Park only and on demand at “The Moving Wall” drop-off area at the corner of Baxter Street and White Rock Avenue.
The shuttle hours are:
■ Thursday: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
■ Friday: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
■ Saturday: Noon to 5 p.m.
■ Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.
■ Monday, May 31: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on events, visit the city’s website at https://bit.ly/3wnCk-ZT.