WAUKESHA — The Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County announced Friday that the application phase of the United for Waukesha Community Fund is now underway.

The protocol and claim forms are now available on the Waukesha County Community Foundation website. The uniform claim form is available in English and Spanish. Copies may also be requested by emailing the fund administrators at info@waukeshafoundation.org.

Claim forms should be completed and submitted to the fund administrator between by Feb. 28, 2022.

“We continue to be so grateful to our generous community,” Shelli Marquardt, president of the Waukesha County Community Foundation, said. “The initial distribution process to the families of deceased victims is currently underway.”

Amy Lindner, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, said they plan to begin issuing the next round of payments as quickly as possible.

“We will continue issuing payments on a rolling basis for anyone who needs more time to submit their applications,” she said.

The fund is being administered by the Waukesha County Community Foundation, in partnership with the United for Waukesha Community Fund Committee.

Some of the funds have been distributed, with the immediate priorities being the families who lost loved ones and the people who have received in-patient care, according to the organizations.

On Dec. 8, Lindner announced the fund had raised about $4.5 million at the Celebrate Waukesha Breakfast held by Mayor Shawn Reilly.

Mental health resources

Agencies listed below are providing mental health services or resources for victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack and are designated to receive priority grant funding from the United for Waukesha Community Fund to provide these services, according to the Friday press release.

Contact for resources: IMPACT 2-1-1 Children’s Wisconsin – Project Ujima Community Outpatient Health Services of Menomonee Falls Family Service Healing Hearts of Southeast Wisconsin National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Southeast Wisconsin SaintA (becoming Wellpoint Care Network on 1/1/22) Rogers Behavioral Additional agencies may be added as they are identified, according to the press release. As of Dec. 10, 2021, 14,000 donors from 17 countries have donated nearly $5 million to the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

