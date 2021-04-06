OCONOMOWOC — Waukesha County has seen an influx in fires in the past month due to a “perfect storm” of conditions Western Lakes Fire District Chief Brad Bowen said.
Bowen said there was a unique change in Wisconsin weather as opposed to others in the past three weeks that made conditions just right to cause fires to ignite more easily.
In a typical year, the winter thaw results in damp ground and spring yields lots of rain showers — which have been mostly absent so far this year.
“The lack of rain with the high winds we had dried the air and vegetation out and the intensity of winds we had got deep into the vegetation as well,” Bowen said. “As we rounded the corner last week into the weekend, the intensity of the sun and still zero humidity, all of those conditions together is perfect storm to create this high intensity fire risk.”
As a result, Bowen said WLFD instituted a burn ban for its coverage area in the northwest part of the county.
The ban results in outdoor burning, including brush, leaves, yard waste, campfires, fireworks and more all being restricted.
On Monday, the Hartland Fire Department also issued a burn ban in the village. It will post on Facebook again when the ban is lifted.
Bowen said grass fires like the one in Menomonee Falls on Friday are common in these conditions because the land is so dry that it only takes one spark.
He added that a fire in Town of Oconomowoc last week was started after a family dumped their ashes out in a field two days after they had a bonfire.
For residents to stay safe, Bowen said to limit ignition sources such as discarding cigarettes outside or running chainsaws because it only takes one spark to light a fire in these heightened conditions.
“Be patient,” Bowen said. “It’s not worth burning someone’s house down for. We will get through this together.”
For the WLFD coverage area, he said the district won’t reevaluate the burn ban until at least Friday because the ground and the air needs to be saturated.
“It depends on how much rain, is it scattered or widespread,” Bowen said. “ If it rains in Oconomowoc, but not Summit, and if fire gets going in Summit and is hot enough it can go to Oconomowoc.”
For more information on the burn ban visit WLFD Facebook page at
facebook.com/westernlakesfd.
To see if your area is under a burn ban call your local fire department. Currently Waukesha County and the rest of the state is under a “very high” fire risk.