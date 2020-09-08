WAUKESHA – Hillcrest Elementary School third-graders are being asked to stay home today over a COVID-19 positive case within the school.
Waukesha School District Deputy Superintendent Joe Koch said students at home today are receiving virtual instruction. “We had asked the third grade at Hillcrest to stay home today so that we could perform contact tracing,” he said. “We’ll be following up with those families later today or tomorrow as to how we will proceed.”
The length of time students must stay home has not yet been determined. The district apparently learned of the case Monday.
Koch said Hillcrest is the only school in this situation currently, but there are “about a dozen kids confirmed positive for COVID” within the district as well as some staff.