WEST BEND — Families in need of something entertaining yet educational to do this summer will soon have another option. The History Center of Washington County, 320 S. Fifth Ave., has announced that they plan to reopen their doors to the public on June 10.
Until further notice, the Old Courthouse Museum will be open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Old Jailhouse Museum will remain closed indefinitely due to the inability to adhere to social distancing guidelines while touring the building. To keep staff, volunteers, and visitors safe the museum is encouraging the following behavior:
-Maintain proper social distancing of 6 feet between guests
-Wear a mask while visiting the museum and Research Center
-Utilize the hand sanitation stations
The number of visitors allowed in the museum at one time will be limited to assist with social distancing efforts. All visitors will be directed on a one-way path through the museum and are asked to wait until the group ahead of them has moved on before entering the next room. Signage will indicate wait points. The History Center will follow healthcare experts’ guidance on group sizes as they change.
Many of the Touch Time and interactive components of exhibits will be removed.
The Research Center will be opening by appointment only Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact the Research Center directly to schedule your appointment at research@historyisfun.com of 262-335-4678.
The History Center’s “Something Old, Something New” historic bridal showcase was just announced as being an extended exhibit.
Visitors can see 100 years of bridal fashion history and explore how style elements reoccur over the decades. The extended run starts June 10 and ends Aug. 29.