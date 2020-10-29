HUBERTUS — “Till death do us part” may be a traditional part of the wedding vows, but a Hubertus Halloween display suggests that some marriages last even longer.
While this year’s mob may be breaking social distancing records, it’s doubtful any member of the wedding party will contract COVID-19.
Jimmy Zamzow started his first clever and creative tableaux more than two decades ago with a single skeleton cutting grass on a Simplicity tractor in his front yard off Highway 167.
The skeleton crew has grown to 100, with about 80 members of the gala and another 20 animal skeletons that are hanging around a second display.
The side exhibit, titled Rainbow Bridge, was inspired by a poem of the same name that is a musing on departed pets who await their owner so both can cross over together.
Zamzow has brought back the Bridge every year since 2016, when a woman who had lost her pet contacted him about leaving a photo there. Eventually he added a board where others could post their well-loved and now-gone pets.
His imagination doesn’t stop with a front-yard display. It includes dressing up for the occasion.
His costume idea for 2019 tied into this year’s display when his then-girlfriend Sandi was a spider and he was the web.
Zamzow wanted the couple to go to New York and possibly have their costumed splendor featured on the “Live with Kelly and Ryan Halloween Extravaganza” show. Instead of a 15-hour drive to NYC, Sandi was thinking local – entering a competition at Potawatomi or another nearby venue, but as evidenced by his annual display, Jimmy thinks big.
He said it was a miracle they earned a spot on the show but the bigger excitement came beforehand, when he proposed to Sandi.
“At first I was thinking, ‘Maybe I’ll propose next year, but then I thought, this is the one. Why wait another year?” Zamzow said.
The couple wed Aug. 22.
For the big day he rented his formalwear from Tres Chic Bridal and Tuxedos in Menomonee Falls and got to know owner Belinda Brauer.
“He’s got the best personality in the world,” Brauer said.
They talked about wedding details and then Zamzow mentioned his displays. He asked if she ever had dresses she would be willing to contribute to his October Surprise.
Brauer, who usually donates dated frocks, told Zamzow to look though her old stock.
“He said, ‘omygosh, I love them all,’” Brauer said.
Then they went to the third floor of the shop to look at a few bridal gowns.
Since several of the bridesmaid dresses were purple, Zamzow incorporated the color into the wedding theme.
While many of the wedding guest outfits started from scratch, Zamzow said some may look familiar from previous displays. In true Wisconsin fashion, a few are decked out in Packers gear.
This was the third appearance of “Donald Driver.” Number 80 also showed up for the Skull Bowl and Dancing with the Skull spectaculars.
There are also a few guests who came to Zamzow’s August wedding that were introduced in skeletal fashion, like photographer Brian Netterfield, musician Kris Crow and singer Jennifer Schafer.
Often seen in his own tiedyed clothing, Zamzow created a manikin that sported a wedding dress adorned with fluorescent swirls of color that pointed the way to the church and the couple’s reception. The “tie-die bride” now greets visitors in the Zamzows’ front yard.
She is also featured on Tres Chic’s Facebook page beside a photo of groomsmen wearing a rainbow of tuxedos.
Zamzow said parking is a problem on the busy road, but it’s easier to stop and view the display during the week.
It should remain up for another two or three weeks.
He’s already planning for next year and said the next display will be in his signature style — more cute and clever than scary and gory.
“That’s what works for me,” Zamzow said.
“Til Death Do Us Part” can be seen at 5256 Highway 167, Hubertus or on Facebook under Holy Hill Skeletons.
There are several videos of Zamzow’s work on YouTube, many under the tag “Holy Hill Skeletons.” His 2019 proposal and costumes can also be found on YouTube at “Surprise Halloween Proposal Kelly and Ryan” and “Live’s Halloween Viral Edition: Annual Costume Contest.”