Homestead AP Literature students, teachers announce food, book drive

MEQUON - The Advanced Placement Literature students at Homestead High School are putting some “foreword” thinking into action, seeking to help build unity and answer needs with a food and book drive next month.
The proceeds will support Family Sharing of Ozaukee County, the American Legion and the Milwaukee Rescue Mission. Donations can be made at several locations around the area, with the drive beginning Jan. 4 and ending Feb. 1.
Angelina Cicero, in a statement signed by her, fellow teacher Rachel Rauch, and Homestead High School’s AP Literature students, said the drive was born out of a discussion of ways to bring the citizens of Mequon and Thiensville together and recognizing that “building unity takes work.”
“At this point in history, we believe all of us must ask ourselves, ‘What are our shared core values?’ Furthermore, we believe our answer to this question has the power to bring us together,” their statement said.
“As students of literature, which makes us more aware of the human condition, we have a shared value of kindness. With a focus on generosity to those among us who are most in need of support, we seek to create positive transformation as a result of our community involvement and passion.
Through this drive, we hope our positive actions, rooted in generosity and gratitude, will model for and involve the next generation in efforts that demonstrate how a collective focus on the greater good creates relationships that can carry us through tough times together.”
The drive will accept food for Family Sharing of Ozaukee County’s pantry made available to those in need, but also is seeking books for them to sell in their store. Some of the books also will be donated to the American Legion for distribution to refugees currently staying at Fort McCoy, their statement said. Another organization receiving support will be the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.
Cicero said in an email the local businesses accepting donations were “very receptive. We found local businesses are enthusiastic about participating in positive community activities,” she said.
Family Sharing is providing bins for food donations and book donations at all six sites. At Homestead only, people can come into the office, fill out a donation envelope, and make a monetary donation.
Cicero added the students are participating in this out of the goodness of their hearts. “They are not doing it for credit. As they are seniors, some may count hours of service toward commitments to community service they made as a result of their involvement in National Honors Society, but most have already fulfilled those hours already,” she said.
Rauch said there were about 55 students participating between three classes.
“I am just proud of the students for stopping wanting to participate,” she added.
What to donate
Gently used hand or soft cover fiction and nonfiction books: classics or contemporary; children’s books. Books should be in good, “sellable” condition.
Toilet paper and diapers
Nonperishable food items, especially canned vegetables or tomatoes
Crackers
Pasta or rice
Instant oatmeal packets
* At Homestead, monetary donations in the form of checks written out directly to Family Sharing of Ozaukee County, The American Legion Post 457 in support of The Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative, and/or The Milwaukee Rescue Mission.
Where to donate:
Range Line Community Center, 11040 N. Range Line Road, Mequon, WI 53092
Frank L. Weyenberg Library, 11345 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon, WI 53092
Outpost Natural Foods, 7590 W. Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092
Piggly Wiggly, 6111 W. Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092
Metro Market, 11558 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, WI 53092