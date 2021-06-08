If there was a job out there as cool as the one Arvind Gopalratnam now holds, he never knew about it as a kid. Otherwise, he might have dreamt of someday landing it.
Gregarious, compassionate and a consummate sports fan, the Homestead High School grad is enjoying success as the Milwaukee Bucks vice president of corporate social responsibility and executive director of the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.
Though each could be its own full-time job, Gopalratnam said there is a lot of overlap, and both roles carry the same mission: to immerse the team and its players into the community and provide a positive impact for residents, both locally and statewide.
“I couldn’t have told you this would have been what has become my dream job when I was a kid, but man, it’s quite the job,” Gopalratnam said. “It’s certainly rewarding.”
In his corporate social responsibility role, Gopalratnam oversees team initiatives and collaborations with community partners, focusing on youth education, health and wellness, community betterment and mentoring.
It goes beyond what some NBA teams call “community relations,” where teams integrate players into the community, reinforcing their brands with mascots and players, Gopalratnam said.
“We do that as a much more strategic part of what we do. So much so that our department’s called social responsibility because it’s the organization’s responsibility to be part of the community,” he said. “We want to make sure that the name, the importance was recognized in how we call ourselves as a department. And so that very simply is the work that we do on a day to day basis.”
Sometimes that means accompanying Bucks players out in the community. Other times it is working directly with some of the many nonprofits they support, such as Running Rebels, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Boys and Girls Clubs.
Gopalratnam came to the team in 2016 after working as a communications director at GE Healthcare, and before that, as an executive office coordinator at NBC page program, assisting former NBC Sports and Olympics Chairman Dick Ebersol.
The 2000 HHS graduate received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin- Madison and a master’s degree in strategic public relations from The George Washington University.
One of the first projects he was assigned when hired by the Bucks was to help launch the foundation. He said that while former team owner Herb Kohl was immensely philanthropic as an individual, when Kohl sold the team to Wesley Edens and Marc Lasry in 2014, the pair wanted a dedicated foundation that was under the commitment and leadership of the new owners.
Gopalratnam helped create fundraising opportunities and later, shaped how and where to award foundation grants. In the five years since the foundation was launched, it has awarded more than $2 million to over 30 nonprofits across the state, many benefiting youth development.
The foundation and team’s support was critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it created a $500,000 emergency relief for for part-time team employees affected by the lockdown, opened Fiserv Forum for the manufacturing and distribution of more than 3 million masks, and distributed more than $150,000 worth of food to those in need.
“When you are faced with a global crisis like that, you have to get reactive. We pride ourselves on being proactive, being one step ahead,” Gopalratnam said. “And sometimes you have to take stock, take a deep breath and realize that, more than just planning forward, you have to deal with the present and be very, very responsive to the emergency needs that the community has.”
Gopalratnam is the first member of his family to be born outside of India. His parents, both born in southern India, bought their first home in Mequon, he said.
His childhood growing up there, attending Mequon schools and making lifelong friendships, has had a lasting impression on him.
He calls former Homestead head baseball coach Ernie Millard an important mentor in his life. It was Millard who reassured Gopalratnam following his sophomore year, when he didn’t make the team, that Gopalratnam could do much more than play.
“I could do way more than be a complimentary member of the team. He reassured me I could be a leader and that’s how I always prided myself in not only just how to communicate with people, but be a leader. Be a leader,” Gopalratnam said.