WAUKESHA - A 31-year-old man was murdered in the City of Pewaukee on Thursday night, according to a press release from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.
At 6:08 p.m. Thursday, sheriff’s deputies and the City of Pewaukee Fire Department responded to a parking lot near Point Burger Bar for the man, who was unconscious and not breathing. The victim was a passenger on a Greyhound Bus.
It appears another man attacked the victim on the bus. The victim had a knife wound in his upper torso. Other passengers gave him medical treatment until deputies and EMS personnel arrived and took over. Lifesaving measures continued until the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A male suspect is in custody. Officers aren’t seeking other suspects. The incident appears isolated and there is no threat to the community, according to the release.
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this incident.