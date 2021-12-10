WAUKESHA — After previously only having a total of 25 minutes to retrieve belongings, Horizon West residents will now have more substantial time slots to move items out of the troubled Waukesha condominium building.
Building Manager Al Pulcifer said residents get two four-hour time slots with three units going in at a time. That began Thursday after Horizon West’s plan was approved by the city.
Homeowners can go in with help from movers or volunteers. Pulcifer said the moveout period will continue through the weekend and until everyone is able to get out. He’s lived in the building for seven years himself.
Pulcifer said under normal circumstances, households can plan ahead and pack their belongings, but Horizon West residents had to essentially flee their homes with 15 minutes notice last week and were allowed only 10 minutes to return for more belongings days after. “Now they need to go in and try to move in a four hour time frame, it’s not going to be easy,” he said. “It’s going to be hard for some.”
To further complicate matters, one of the building’s two elevators is not functioning.
Reflecting on his own experience, Pulcifer said “up to this point, we’d been very proud of this building (and) we thought it was an asset to the community... Now we have to walk away with the building looking in a terrible condition.”
He said he feels bad about that on top of the fact that members of the Horizon West community are losing their homes.
Those homes were listed at a price point that may be difficult to find replacements for in the Waukesha area — one of the Horizon West condos was recently listed for $110,000. Pulcifer said he and his wife are looking into renting a place in Mukwonago, where they’re staying with family for the time being.
“Waukesha is a little more expensive than some of the outlying areas,” he said.
The six-story, 48-unit building at 315 North West Avenue was evacuated suddenly on Dec. 2 due to structural deficiencies that put the building in imminent danger of collapsing. On Dec. 3, contractors installed shoring on the building to provided some immediate structural integrity. That’s made it possible to be around the building, but residents can’t at this point return full time or come and go as they please.
Future for building still not decided
Looking ahead, Horizon West residents essentially have two options: demolishing the building or repairing the damage. Both are expected to cost millions of dollars, with repair being the more expensive of the two, according to Steve McGuire of McGuire Contractors, Inc., the firm hired to remove Horizon West’s balconies and now offering guidance on their current situation.
The decision for what comes next will be decided by the Condo Association, and residents so far have not definitively settled on next steps.
Alicia Halvensleben, a Horizon West resident and aldermanic candidate, said on Thursday the date and time for the next association meeting hasn’t yet been finalized.