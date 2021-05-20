WASHINGTON - As President Joe Biden promotes an additional $4 trillion in federal spending, House Republicans are releasing an alternative plan that they claim would lower taxes, cut spending and balance the budget within five years.
The House Republican Study Committee, chaired by U.S. Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, this week is expected to release its proposed budget, which would reduce taxes by $1.942 trillion, giving each American family $15,800 on average.
“The RSC Budget would make the individual tax code provisions of the [2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act] permanent,” a report summarizing the budget says.
“This includes important pro-growth features such as lower income tax rates, a number of tax base-broadeners, and pass-through tax relief. Allowing the individual cuts and reforms to expire would undo much of the hard-won victories of the TCJA.”
The Republican budget comes as a direct response to Biden’s, which would increase non-defense discretionary spending by 15.5%. The president’s budget plan also allows for only a 1.7% increase for military spending.
“This moment of crisis is also a moment of possibility,” Shalanda Young, acting director for the Office of Management and Budget, wrote at the time of Biden’s budget’s release. “The upcoming appropriations process is another important opportunity to continue laying a stronger foundation for the future and reversing a legacy of chronic disinvestment in crucial priorities.”
In addition to his budget, Biden has proposed roughly $4 trillion in additional federal spending on a range of items, along with a series of proposed tax increases to pay for it. Critics say the national debt - more than $28 trillion - has grown too large for additional spending at this rate and that tax hikes will stymie economic growth.
The GOP budget also points to what it says is the unsustainable path of the nation’s spending patterns, which have been perpetuated under both Republican and Democratic administrations in recent years.
“Since March of last year, we’ve spent over $7.6 trillion dollars, almost $62,000 per American household, and more than the federal government spent in the first 200 years of our nation’s history,” the committee said.
“Interest costs on the debt alone are expected to almost triple in 10 years, making interest on the national credit card the third largest federal program behind only Medicare and Social Security.”
The Republican plan also includes provisions supporting balanced budget amendments and would create a committee to reform Medicare and Social Security trust funds.
However, the Republican budget likely will not be considered for wholesale use for any passed legislation, but pieces of the plan could be incorporated into future negotiations with Democrats.