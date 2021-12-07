HARTFORD — The Hartford Union High School District is looking to share information and gather feedback from the district on a possible referendum, as the School Board will be deciding in January whether to place one on the April ballots to fund the Orioles Onward $12.5 million upgrade campaign.
HUHS Superintendent Jeff Walters said the School Board will discuss the possibility of a referendum – in which a question is placed on voters’ ballots asking if the School District may tax additional money beyond the normal limits for a particular purpose – at the Dec 20 meeting. A decision will be made at the Jan. 17 meeting about whether a referendum will be held, and if so, for how much money.
The referendum would be to fund the HUHS Orioles Onward campaign. Orioles Onward is a plan to renovate and upgrade the outdoor athletic facilities of Hartford Union High School, which are projected to cost about $12.5 million total, for all items.
Walters said the board has been discussing funding scenarios for many months. Fundraising efforts launched in August, but beyond that there are rules and limitations for how a school district can increase revenue.
“It makes the referendum really the only feasible options to fund a project of this magnitude,” Walters said.
“That being said, we would like to raise as many dollars as we can before the Jan. 17 meeting, to decrease the amount we would go to referendum for,” Walters added.
He said HUHS has raised almost $1 million so far, including a $500,000 donation from the Hahn family and another $200,000 from Hahn Ace Hardware.
If the referendum does get placed on the ballot, the impact on taxes will depend the amount. Walters said there are three possible scenarios:
■ $8 million referendum. It would increase the tax rate — the amount a property owner pays per $1,000 of property value — by 12 cents. The average impact would be an additional $24 in taxes for a $200,000 home, $36 for a $300,000 home and $48 for a $400,000 home.
■ $10 million referendum. A 15-cent increase to the tax rate, adding about $30 to a $200,000 home’s tax bill, $45 on a $300,000 home and $60 for a $400,000 home.
■ $12 million referendum. An 18-cent tax rate increase, adding $36 for $200,000 values; $54 for $300,000; and $72 for $400,000.
Walters noted that even with such an increase, the HUHS district tax rate would still be lower than it was just last year. The tax rate applied for HUHS property taxes has decreased steadily in recent years, according to data from the district; this year’s rate is $2.52, down from $2.86 last school year and down from $3.87 in the 2015-16 school year.
Leading up to the School Board discussions on a potential referendum, Walters said the district is already reaching out to the community about it to keep people informed. He said a survey earlier this fall had about 80 percent of district families respond they either wanted to learn more about or supported a referendum.
Walters also held a town hall-style meeting on the matter last week, and will hold additional town hall meetings Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Those will occur in the drama hall at Hartford Union High School. The district will also be sending mailers on the potential referendum to all district residents, which Walter said people should expect in the next week to 10 days.
Related action
In November, the HUHS School Board approved a purchase agreement to buy about 16.5 acres of land across the street from the high school from the Hartford Joint 1 School District. The parcel — known as Gib Mayr Field — holds ball diamonds and a football-soccer field space.
That property would be upgraded for the Orioles Onward campaign, if funding is obtained for the athletic fields to move forward. The site to be purchased would have one diamond upgraded to a turf softball facility, one to a baseball diamond with turf infield and the football-soccer space would be converted to a soccer complex.
Football for HUHS would be moved to the field behind the high school, which is also planned for turf upgrades as part of the campaign. Walters said that having a separate, designated turf field for each of those sports would assist both programs, as one field has been reserved for varsity games only to ensure the field was playable.
“So that’s a huge deal, to offer flexibility for our student athletes,” Walters said.
Walters said that the district is currently having studies of the property done that are needed before closing on the land purchase. He said that could occur any time from now until February, once all the information is finalized. The price for the land will be $670,000.
Information on Orioles Onward and HUHS School Board meetings is available through the district website, www.huhs.org.