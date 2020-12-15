Human trafficking nonprofit launches podcast

PEWAUKEE — Chaplain Krista Hull knows that life can sometimes deal people hard blows, and that the hardest blows can often leave deep scars.
That’s part of the reason why the sexual abuse and childhood neglect survivor wanted to do something to help fellow victims.
Hull started out as a victim advocate for abused women, but soon that work had her asking herself another question: “What else can I do in my life? I don’t just want to survive. I want to be of use.”
Eventually that question led Hull to establish the Redeem & Restore Center, a Pewaukee-based nonprofit aimed at helping human trafficking victims.
“These are women who are definitely lonely, definitely abandoned, definitely rejected. So I thought, ‘how can I help them?’ I didn’t even realize that I was starting a nonprofit when it happened, but here we are,” Hull said.
Six years later, the nonprofit is continuing to expand its work educating the public on human trafficking statistics; teaching people how to identify human trafficking situations; and investing in its volunteers through workshops, training and personal growth.
Podcast
To further the center’s mission, Hull recently launched a podcast called “Life Empowered.”
Instead of just making it about human trafficking, Hull decided to broaden the focus of the podcast to include a wider range of stories involving trauma and recovery.
“I thought: ‘Why don’t I try to connect with people who have either gone through these seasons of either deep trauma or dark times and find out what tools they utilized to help them get through that time, so we can encourage others?’” she said.
So far Hull has produced nine episodes of the podcast, which include interviews with a wide-ranging assortment of survivors.
In the ninth episode, Hull speaks with a man who found love after his life was destroyed by porn and paying sex workers.
The podcast has also served as an outreach lifeline for the organization during the pandemic.
Long-term recovery center
While Hull continues to spread the message of the Redeem & Restore Center through the podcast, one of the chief goals of the nonprofit is to open a long-term recovery center for human trafficking victims.
“These are women who have been broken in every way possible that makes you human: physically, emotionally, relationally, mentally and spiritually. And you can’t just fix one area. We are all those pieces, but they all work together,” Hull said.
So far, the nonprofit has raised about $150,000 of the $500,000 Hull expects they will need to purchase a property somewhere in Pewaukee or greater Waukesha County.
In the meantime, Hull is working with the National Trafficking Sheltered Alliance to learn about establishing the center.
“A lot of this is learning from others who have already done this,” she noted.
Help from friends
As Hull has gone along on her journey, she has found allies along the way.
One of those supporters is Ann Riphenburg, whose North Lake-based business reCollect2 Company is a sponsor of the new podcast.
Riphenburg and Hull met a few years at a networking event, where Hull learned of Riphenburg’s shared passion for addressing human trafficking.
“She really has a heart and a mission,” Riphenburg said of Hull. “I just love her passion and drive.”
Since Riphenburg’s company works a lot with the hospitality industry, Riphenburg tries to connect hotels with resources that can help educate their workers about human trafficking.
In addition to her support of the Redeem & Restore Center, the reCollect2 Company website also contains resources for those interested in helping to stop human trafficking.
More information about Redeem & Restore, including how to make a tax-deductible donation or become a volunteer, is available at redeemandrestore.org.