TOWN OF POLK — The Washington County Humane Society (WCHS) is giving the community a holiday surprise with the opening of the renovated facility’s new entrance just east of the shelter’s existing entrance. The shelter is hosting a Holiday Café in the new Prescott Family Welcome Area next week.
The entrance area will be open to the public beginning Friday and is located at 3650 State Road 60.
“While the finishing touches of construction will continue for another few months, opening the new entrance will give members of the community their first glimpse inside this amazing new facility,” said Kay Amland, WCHS director of development. “We’re so grateful for the gifts we’ve received from individuals, foundations and corporations that are making it possible for us to build a comfortable, stressfree environment for animals and offer space to accommodate quality educational and outreach programs for children and adults in the community.”
WCHS is closed to the public this week so shelter staff can transition to the new space.
Leading up to Friday’s opening of the new space, stray animal intake will still be provided as needed. WCHS will be closed today and not have access to email.
While regular hours will resume Friday, some programs and services remain suspended, and the process to adopt animals is still modified to accommodate social distancing amid COVID-19. The pandemic also led to the cancellation of this year’s WCHS Open golf outing, Mega Rummage sale, in-person Oktoberfest and the much-loved Festival of Trees. Combined, those events would have generated approximately $150,000 for the animals.
To capture some of that lost revenue, WCHS has been holding online auctions on the WCHS Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/thewchs. They have also hosted virtual fundraising events throughout the year.
“We are looking forward to the completion of the dog, cat and small animal adoption wards,” said WCHS Executive Director Marnie Brown. “This will lead to less stress between species.
“We are also looking forward to less flooding. We had three floods in the year leading up to the 2020 construction,” she said.
To celebrate the opening of the new entrance and in the spirit of the season, the shelter will be hosting a Holiday Café inside the new Prescott Family Welcome Area the week of Dec. 14, when visitors can purchase baked goods, chili and soup for holiday gifts.
Masks are required while inside the building. To ensure social distancing, shoppers will take a number upon entering and wait until their number is called.
The cafe will be open Dec. 14 from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Dec. 15 from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 17 from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; and Dec. 19 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The shelter renovation is expected to be completed in April. WCHS is moving into Phase IV of remodeling the animal adoption areas.
“We want to express our deepest gratitude to the individuals, companies and foundations who have helped us achieve this dream,” said Brown.
WCHS has raised nearly 98 percent of its capital campaign building fund goal and $150,000 remains to be raised.
“We have had a phenomenal response. Everyone has been so excited to help us,” said Brown.
For those interested in helping the shelter, a range of naming rights remain available within the newly-renovated spaces and across WCHS programming. You can reach out to Amland at 262-677-4388x123 or dev@wchspets.org.