In this Oct. 10, 2020, photo provided by Zane Goucher, Goucher, left, and daughter Annabelle Goucher pose for a selfie, while bow hunting for deer near Dansville, Mich. Goucher says he hadn't gone hunting in 22 years but took up the sport again because the coronavirus outbreak provided incentive to spend more time outdoors with his children. (Zane Goucher via the AP)