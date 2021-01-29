ELM GROVE — The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a crash on Interstate 94 at 7:28 a.m. today, resulting in one vehicle to split in half, causing the ejection of a passenger.
According to the press release sent out by the Wisconsin State Patrol Friday, the accident occurred eastbound on I-94 near Elm Grove Road.
The crash involved two people with sustained injuries. The individuals were transported to area hospitals for treatment to the non-life threatening injuries.
According to the release, a Honda Accord was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into the median wall and then struck a freeway sign. The vehicle split in half causing an ejection of a young passenger.
The driver was treated at Froedtert Medical Center in Wauwatosa and the passenger was treated at the Children’s Hospital.
Lanes one and two were closed both east bound and west bound until approximately 10 a.m., causing traffic backups.
The crash is under investigation with the Wisconsin State Patrol and responding agencies. No further information as the investigation continues.