MILWAUKEE — A highly traveled portion of the Interstate 94 East-West corridor from 70th Street to 16th Street in Milwaukee County will be rebuilt under plans announced by Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday.
The plan calls for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to seek federal approval to resume the project to rebuild that portion of the corridor.
“Investing in our infrastructure is critically important for our economy,” Evers said in the statement. “Moving forward on the I-94 East-West corridor project will mean between 6,000 and 10,000 good jobs and will ultimately save lives, reduce travel times, and help businesses across our state. We know that deferring road maintenance could cost us more down the road and put safety at risk, so getting to work on this project is good common sense.”
A timeframe for the project was not announced Wednesday.
The WisDOT will reassess alternatives to select the preferred option for the segment that would increase safety and improve travel times while preserving local historic grave sites and maintain the current number of interchanges, according to the announcement. When the project was last studied in 2015, an option for a “double-decker” design created community opposition, but the new preferred plan according to the release, will not include that option.
The current East-West corridor was designed and built more than 60 years ago, intended for significantly less traffic than its current use, according to the release. The corridor also has a crash rate two-and-a-half times that of similar state highways, making it a continued safety and congestion concern.
“It would cost about half a billion dollars to rebuild the corridor in its current form and the end product would be nearly as congested and dangerous as before,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said.
Thompson said only repaving the corridor is not enough.
“With the Marquette Interchange complete and the Zoo Interchange nearly completed, the East-West corridor would just become a bottleneck between them. Maintaining a state of good repair and adequately addressing safety and congestion problems along the corridor is essential, and it will also help the state maximize the return on its investments in other sections of I-94,” he said.
Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow expressed approval of the governor’s announcement on Wednesday.
“Investing in this major transportation corridor is an investment in the future of the region, as it will improve safety on one of the busiest segments of Wisconsin interstate, and improve the lives of thousands of southeast Wisconsin residents who travel this road segment every single day, generate thousands of jobs, and drive more businesses to invest in our area,” he said in a statement.
He also said the job creation from the corridor project comes at a good time as the area faces higher unemployment rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the recent spike in unemployment claims, the up to 10,000 new jobs that this project could create could play a major factor in getting our local economy fully up and running again,” Farrow said.
Suzanne Kelley, president & CEO of the Waukesha County Business Alliance, highlighted how having infrastructure in good condition has a positive economic impact.
“The East-West corridor project plays an important role in the restart our of regional economy and we are enthusiastic about the re-engagement by the Wisconsin DOT,” Kelley said. “Access to a robust transportation system is consistently one of the top issues we hear from businesses – both from those already doing business here and those looking to relocate or expand in the region. Because so much of our state’s commerce flows through the Marquette and Zoo Interchanges and the stretch of freeway between, now more than ever, we believe this is a vital economic development issue for our region and the state as a whole.”
State Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, joined in on the praise for the project.
“I am extremely happy to learn that the DOT is restarting the East-West Project. I have been advocating tirelessly for the completion of this project for the last several years through legislation, budget amendments, editorials, and ongoing dialogue with both the Walker and Evers administrations. It has been an uphill battle at times,” he said. “Completing the East-West Project will ensure that the maximum potential of our infrastructure investments in the Marquette and Zoo Interchanges will be fully realized.”