I SPY A BALD EAGLE

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Bald eagles, once endangered and a rare sight in most parts of Wisconsin, have made a remarkable comeback and are found far more often for those who want to see the striking raptor.
“Anywhere there is open water, over a lake or river ... they can find food for the day,” said Mary Holleback, an environmental educator and naturalist at Riveredge Nature Center in the town of Saukville.
Much of a bald eagle’s diet is made up of fish, drawing them to rivers and large lakes. When they nest, it is near water where they can readily find food for their young.
Recent information from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources showed that in 2019, surveys observed 1,684 occupied bald eagle nests in Wisconsin, including two in Washington County and one in Ozaukee County. While the state total was down 11 nests from 2018, the number has consistently risen since 1973, when Wisconsin had only 108 known active nest sites.
While active local nests are few compared to other areas of Wisconsin, there can be more bald eagles than those inhabiting nests. Bald eagles are solitary when not mating.
“Eagles are becoming more commonly observed over my eight years here in Ozaukee,” DNR Conservation Warden Tony Young said.
Holleback said people wishing to see bald eagles should search along rivers. She noted also that people should not try to get too close to the eagles or their nests; the bird and their nests are large enough to be seen well from a distance, and if they are harassed it could disrupt nesting or cause them to leave.
The southeast Wisconsin region which Washington and Ozaukee counties belong to has the state’s lowest number of known nesting sites, with 60 in the 2019 survey. Even so, that was a nearly 28-percent increase from 2018, when only 47 were observed.
The north and northeast regions of the state have the highest number of active nests, with 356 and 550 found in 2019, respectively.
Bald eagles first received legal protection in America in 1940, with the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Even so, information from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services stated their numbers declined severely in following decades, as the pesticide DDT became commonly used in agriculture.
“They suffered a dramatic loss in the 1970s (and 1960s) because of DDT,” Holleback said.
Holleback said the pesticide used on crops would poison insects, and over time be washed into local water sources. The poison would pass from bugs and the water into fish, which were in turn eaten by bald eagles.
DDT was eventually found to cause damage in the eagles’ procreation, as their eggs became too thin-shelled and often broke, not surviving long enough for new eagles to hatch.
During the 1960s, the U.S. government undertook several acts related to animal and habitat preservation, according to Fish and Wildlife Services. In 1972, eagles gained further protection under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the chemical DDT was banned from agricultural use in the U.S. A year later, the bald eagle was formally named an endangered species when the Endangered Species Act became law.
Nearly 50 years later, the bald eagle is no longer classified as endangered. While still a legally protected species, they were removed from the endangered list in 2007 due to a healthy population being re-established nationally and still-continuing growth.