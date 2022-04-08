Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, briefs reporters on a budget deal reached among Democrats, including $1.8 billion in tax relief in part by freezing an automatic motor fuel tax increase, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Springfield, Ill. But despite the extra cash, officials are relying on taking money from an account set up to clean up leaking underground fuel-storage tanks to backfill the road-building fund's lost motor-fuel tax revenue. Behind Welch is Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, and Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park.