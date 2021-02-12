CHICAGO — Two people died and a man and woman were critically injured when a vehicle they were in plunged off the Stevenson Expressway in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday.
The car came off Interstate 55 about 4 a.m. near Ashland Avenue, according to Illinois State Police and the Chicago Fire Department.
The car hit a pole off the inbound Stevenson near Archer Avenue and Robinson Street, just west of Ashland, leaving two people dead, according to the Fire Department. A 21-year-old woman and man about 20 years old were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to the Fire Department. The four were the only people in the car, according to state police.
The car was heading north on the Stevenson when it hit a concrete wall on the northbound side of the expressway, then went over a concrete median, according to preliminary information released by Trooper Omoayena Williams, a state police spokesman. The car then fell off the interstate and hit a light pole before stopping at Archer and Robinson, according to Williams.
WGN-TV video from the scene showed a mangled car on its side near a support column for the Stevenson, surrounded by emergency crews.