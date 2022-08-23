2nd ex-prison guard convicted in inmate beating death

Former Illinois correctional Lt. Todd Sheffler returns to federal court in Springfield, Ill., on April 21, 2022. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, a federal jury found Sheffler guilty of civil rights violations and other charges in the 2018 beating death of 65-year-old Larry Earvin at Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mount Sterling. Sheffler faces a sentence of up to life in prison on the civil rights charges, as do co-defendants Alex Banta, an ex-correctional officer convicted by a separate jury in April and Willie Hedden, a former correctional sergeant who testified against Banta and Sheffler in hopes of a lighter sentence.