ROCKFORD, Ill. — Three teenage boys face attempted murder and other charges in a shooting outside a northern Illinois high school that wounded two students.
Hours after Tuesday’s shooting, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney authorized charging the teens, ages 15, 16 and 17, with two counts each of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a weapon.
Police said two students — a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl — suffered non-life-threatening injuries when they were shot about 1 p.m. Tuesday as they sat in a vehicle in the parking lot of Auburn High School in Rockford.
Police said the three suspects left the scene in a vehicle shortly after the shooting. A Rockford police officer spotted their vehicle, leading police to follow it until it crashed, the Rockford Register Star reported.
Officers who arrested the three teens after they fled the crash scene on foot also recovered two handguns.
Rockford is located about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.