Then Atlanta councilman Andre Dickens speaks during the ESSENCE + New Voices Entrepreneur Summit and Target Holiday Market at West End Production Park on Dec. 14, 2019, in Atlanta. Dickens, now Atlanta mayor, said heâ€™s also jockeying for Georgiaâ€™s delegation to play a more prominent role in next yearâ€™s Democratic convention as the runner-up for the marquee event.(Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE/TNS)