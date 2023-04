Then Atlanta councilman Andre Dickens speaks during the ESSENCE + New Voices Entrepreneur Summit and Target Holiday Market at West End Production Park on Dec. 14, 2019, in Atlanta. Dickens, now Atlanta mayor, said he’s also jockeying for Georgia’s delegation to play a more prominent role in next year’s Democratic convention as the runner-up for the marquee event.(Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE/TNS)