Alanis Morissette has announced the new dates for her 25th anniversary Jagged Little Pill tour.
Overall, the tour is set to include 35 dates. It kicks off Aug. 21 in Austin, Texas, and will touch down in such cities as Dallas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Denver.
The North American portion of the tour is set to wrap up with a two-night stand — Oct. 5 and 6 — at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The trek will then pick up again in Europe in late-October, before continuing on in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines.
Morissette will be performing “Jagged Little Pill” — the singer’s multiplatinum-selling debut from 1995 — in its entirety, as well as other material, during each stop on this tour.
Alanis Morissette 2021-2022 tour dates
Aug. 12, Austin, Texas, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 13, Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 14, Rogers, Arkansas, Walmart AMP
Aug. 17, Tampa, Florida, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 18, West Palm Beach, Florida, ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 20, Atlanta, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 21, Charlotte, North Carolina, PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 22, Raleigh, North Carolina, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 25, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 26, Camden, New Jersey, BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 28, Hartford, Connecticut, XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 29, Wantagh, New York, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 31, Columbia, Maryland, Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sept. 1, Holmdel, New Jersey, PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 3, Gilford, New Hampshire, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sept. 4, Mansfield, Massachusetts, XFINITY Center
Sept. 5, Saratoga Springs, New York, Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 8, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music Center
Sept. 10, Noblesville, Indiana, Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 11, Tinley Park, Illinois, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 12, Clarkston, Michigan, DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 15, Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 17, Nashville, Tennessee, Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 18, St. Louis, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 19, Kansas City, Missouri, T-Mobile Center
Sept. 22, Denver, Ball Arena
Sept. 23, Salt Lake City, USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 25, Ridgefield, Washington, Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 27, Auburn, Washington, White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 29, Concord, California, Concord Pavilion
Sept. 30, San Diego, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 2, Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
Oct. 3, Phoenix, AK-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 5, Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 6, Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 28, Hamburg, Germany, Barclaycard Arena
Oct. 29, Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena
Oct. 31, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
Nov. 3, Budapest, Hungary, Budapest Arena
Nov. 6, Warsaw, Poland, Expo XXI
Nov. 8, Milan, Italy, Mediolanum Forum
Nov. 10, Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi
Nov. 11, Madrid, Spain, WiZink Center
Nov. 13, Paris, France, Accor Arena
Nov. 15, Birmingham, U.K., Utilita Arena
Nov. 16, Leeds, U.K., First Direct Arena
Nov. 18, Glasgow, U.K., The SSE Hydro
Nov. 21, Manchester, U.K., AO Arena
Nov. 23, London, U.K., The O2
Nov. 24, London, U.K., The O2
Nov. 25, Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena
Nov. 5, 2022, Perth, Australia, R.A.C. Arena
Nov. 8, 2022, Melbourne, Australia, Australia at Rod Laver Arena
Nov. 9, 2022, Melbourne, Australia, Australia at Rod Laver Arena
Nov. 11, 2022, Sydney Australia, Qudos Bank Arena
Nov. 14, 2022, Auckland, New Zealand, Spark Arena
Nov. 18, 2022, Manila, Philippines, MOA Arena
Nov. 19, 2022, Manila, Philippines, MOA Arena