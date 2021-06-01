ENTER-MUS-MORISSETTE-TOUR-GET
Alanis Morissette performs at the Times Square New Year's Eve 2020 Celebration on December 31, 2019 in New York City. The artist has announced the new dates for her 25th anniversary Jagged Little Pill tour.

 Noam Galai/Getty Images/TNS

Alanis Morissette has announced the new dates for her 25th anniversary Jagged Little Pill tour.

Overall, the tour is set to include 35 dates. It kicks off Aug. 21 in Austin, Texas, and will touch down in such cities as Dallas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Denver.

The North American portion of the tour is set to wrap up with a two-night stand — Oct. 5 and 6 — at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The trek will then pick up again in Europe in late-October, before continuing on in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines.

For ticket information, visit livenation.com.

Morissette will be performing “Jagged Little Pill” — the singer’s multiplatinum-selling debut from 1995 — in its entirety, as well as other material, during each stop on this tour.

Alanis Morissette 2021-2022 tour dates

Aug. 12, Austin, Texas, Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 13, Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 14, Rogers, Arkansas, Walmart AMP

Aug. 17, Tampa, Florida, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 18, West Palm Beach, Florida, ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 20, Atlanta, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 21, Charlotte, North Carolina, PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 22, Raleigh, North Carolina, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 25, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 26, Camden, New Jersey, BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 28, Hartford, Connecticut, XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 29, Wantagh, New York, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 31, Columbia, Maryland, Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 1, Holmdel, New Jersey, PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 3, Gilford, New Hampshire, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sept. 4, Mansfield, Massachusetts, XFINITY Center

Sept. 5, Saratoga Springs, New York, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 8, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music Center

Sept. 10, Noblesville, Indiana, Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 11, Tinley Park, Illinois, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 12, Clarkston, Michigan, DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 15, Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 17, Nashville, Tennessee, Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 18, St. Louis, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 19, Kansas City, Missouri, T-Mobile Center

Sept. 22, Denver, Ball Arena

Sept. 23, Salt Lake City, USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 25, Ridgefield, Washington, Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 27, Auburn, Washington, White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 29, Concord, California, Concord Pavilion

Sept. 30, San Diego, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 2, Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 3, Phoenix, AK-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 5, Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 6, Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 28, Hamburg, Germany, Barclaycard Arena

Oct. 29, Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

Oct. 31, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

Nov. 3, Budapest, Hungary, Budapest Arena

Nov. 6, Warsaw, Poland, Expo XXI

Nov. 8, Milan, Italy, Mediolanum Forum

Nov. 10, Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 11, Madrid, Spain, WiZink Center

Nov. 13, Paris, France, Accor Arena

Nov. 15, Birmingham, U.K., Utilita Arena

Nov. 16, Leeds, U.K., First Direct Arena

Nov. 18, Glasgow, U.K., The SSE Hydro

Nov. 21, Manchester, U.K., AO Arena

Nov. 23, London, U.K., The O2

Nov. 24, London, U.K., The O2

Nov. 25, Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena

Nov. 5, 2022, Perth, Australia, R.A.C. Arena

Nov. 8, 2022, Melbourne, Australia, Australia at Rod Laver Arena

Nov. 9, 2022, Melbourne, Australia, Australia at Rod Laver Arena

Nov. 11, 2022, Sydney Australia, Qudos Bank Arena

Nov. 14, 2022, Auckland, New Zealand, Spark Arena

Nov. 18, 2022, Manila, Philippines, MOA Arena

Nov. 19, 2022, Manila, Philippines, MOA Arena