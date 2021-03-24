CHICAGO – Chicago’s downtown alderman wants the City Council to have the final say on whether monuments up for review in their wards get taken down as part of “a racial healing and historical reckoning project” started last summer after disputes erupted over Columbus statues.
Ald. Brendan Reilly, 42nd, said he wants to codify “what most of my colleagues would expect: any decisions by the City of Chicago to remove statues or monuments from public spaces should be done so in consultation with, and approval by, the legislative branch of our city government: the City Council.”
The move could ramp up the tension between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the City Council, as the mayor seeks to make good on her campaign promise to reduce council members’ ward-level authority known as aldermanic prerogative, and aldermen push back against what they see as executive branch overreach.
Reilly’s proposal comes a month after Lightfoot’s commission on monuments identified statues of Presidents George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and William McKinley, plus the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus among 41 public statues and other commemorative markers identified on a list for further review and possible removal.
The alderman introduced his ordinance to the council Wednesday. He noted Mark Kelly, commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, currently has the power to decide whether monuments should be taken down.
“I support the current Commissioner and his department’s good work, but do not think any appointed official should have such broad authority on a matter that could have a profound impact on communities across Chicago,” he said in a statement.
“I applaud the Mayor for appointing the City of Chicago’s ‘Monument Project Advisory Committee,’ and look forward to receiving their recommendations in the coming months.”
In response, a Lightfoot spokeswoman said the monuments committee was created to bring more voices into the process of deciding which public displays are appropriate by adding community leaders, artists, architects and others to the debate.
“Most important, this is not simply a binary choice between keeping or removing any particular statue on whoever’s authority,” spokeswoman Jordan Troy said in a statement. “The Chicago Monuments Project is an opportunity to brainstorm ways to add context, to add voices and to create new work together. The advisory committee will listen to these suggestions and make recommendations to the City Departments and agencies that administer the public art collections.”
Disputes over the city’s Columbus statues erupted last summer between protesters and police, including a violent clash at Grant Park.
Lightfoot removed the statues but said the move would only be “temporary.” Not all 41 monuments will be taken down, city officials said, but they merit further discussion. It remains unclear whether the city will bring back the Columbus statues, as Lightfoot suggested.
Also Wednesday, Lightfoot introduced her long-planned changes to the rules requiring Chicago real estate developers to in many cases include affordable housing units in their projects, or pay into a city affordable housing fund.
Among several changes, Lightfoot’s proposal would increase the percentage of affordable units that must be included in new developments downtown and in neighborhoods with little affordable housing from 10% of the total to 20%. And it would decrease the number of affordable units the developers can avoid creating by instead paying fees to the city from 75% of the total in the project to half the total.
And, Lightfoot introduced an ordinance that would prohibit employers from firing, disciplining or taking any other negative action against an employee for taking time off to receive the vaccine.